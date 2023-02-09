Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14.

Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.

Throughout the weekend, auctioneers were presented with educational seminars.

Awards

Austin Miller, of Amanda, Ohio, was crowned the 2023 Ohio Auctioneers Senior Division Champion with Orrin Bussey, of Greenville, Ohio, crowned the junior champion.

The highest award conveyed to an auctioneer in Ohio is an induction into the Ohio Auctioneer’s Hall of Fame. Glenn Hess, of Sardinia, Ohio, was inducted as the 2023 hall of fame inductee.

Officers

The OAA held its annual election of officers at the annual membership business meeting, electing Susan Johnson, of Guilford, Indiana, president; Billy Peyton, of Middletown, Ohio, vice president; and Brad McGovern, of New Waterford, Ohio, treasurer. Darby Walton, Robert Hall and Grant Bussey were elected as directors.