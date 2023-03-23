Bader receives award for soybean checkoff work

ST. LOUIS — The United Soybean Board presented the inaugural Tom Oswald Legacy Award to Kenneth Bader during the 2023 Commodity Classic March 15 in Orlando, Florida. The award recognizes Bader for his commitment and steadfast efforts to advance the soybean industry, most notably through his work that led to the creation of the United Soybean Board.

Bader promoted agriculture through many roles during his career. He is most well-known for his 16 years as chief executive officer of the American Soybean Association. He received his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from Ohio State University. He later served as a professor and dean of students at Ohio State University and vice chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The annual Tom Oswald Legacy Award, established by the United Soybean Board in honor of the late Tom Oswald, is given to an individual, organization or group that has left a lasting mark on the soybean industry and the soy checkoff. Oswald served eight years as a farmer leader and three years on the United Soybean Board Executive Committee.