Baird Bros. part of ‘This Old House’ idea house

CANFIELD, Ohio — Canfield-based Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods is partnering with This Old House Ventures for the 2019 This Old House Idea House, located in the historic district of New Canaan, Connecticut.

The home will be featured in This Old House magazine and on thisoldhouse.com.

This is the second year that Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods will work with the This Old House brand. In 2018, the local, family-owned company provided all of the interior doors, trim and hardwood flooring for two other This Old House projects.

“Partnering with This Old House in 2018 put us on a stage like we’d never been on before,” said second-generation owner Terry Baird. “The experience was flawless and now our entire team is excited about the 2019 partnership.”

Idea house

As the name suggests, the purpose of This Old House’s Idea House is to give people ideas and insight from a concept home that incorporates innovative building materials and design ideas.

The 2019 project is an almost built-from-the-ground-up Greek Revival home. This Old House is restoring the original 1840s facade and building a modern home behind it.

“We are chomping at the bit to get going on the 2019 Idea House,” said Steve Stack, sales director at Baird Brothers. “Everything This Old House does is top-notch, the kind of quality their brand has always portrayed, and it’s fun to watch our products show themselves off when craftsman at that level put them to use.”

Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods manufactures and retails architectural hardwood products, including moulding, handrails, stair parts, flooring, S4S lumber and other products.