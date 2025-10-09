Barlow Independent Fair Market Livestock Auction

Sept. 27, 2025 | Sale Total: $393,175 | Total Lots: 218
FEEDER CALF HEIFERS: 43 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Syd Skinner | Bid: $5,500 | Buyer: Wetz Warehouse;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Maci A. Zimmer | Bid: $4,300 | Buyer: Full Circle Oil Field Services, Inc
FEEDER CALF STEERS: 46 LOTS
PREMIER EXHIBITOR: Kaitlynn Antill | Bid: $3,600 | Buyer: Ohio Valley Alloy; GRAND CHAMPION: Maci A. Zimmer | Bid: $10,400 | Buyer: Tom Brause; RESERVE CHAMPION: Briceson Cline | Bid: $7,100 | Buyer: PCS Automotive and Performance
MARKET DUCKS: 82 LOTS
PREMIER EXHIBITOR: Alyssa White | Bid: $900 | Buyer: Andrew Lisk & Lisk Lawn Care; GRAND CHAMPION: Zoey Hindel | Bid: $1,100 | Buyer: Full Circle Oil Field Services, Inc; RESERVE CHAMPION: Cole Moore | Bid: $950 | Buyer: Bridgeport Equipment, Tool Sales & Rental
MARKET DAIRY GOATS: 47 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION & PREMIER EXHIBITOR: Adalyn Seaman | Bid: $2,300 | Buyer: Ohio Valley Alloy Services; RESERVE CHAMPION: Arwen Kimes | Bid: $3,100 | Buyer: Polymer Services of Ohio