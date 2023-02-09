Battle of the best: Championship tractor pull will be Feb. 15-18

Tweet on Twitter

Wednesday, Feb. 15

6,350LB MODIFIED 4X4 TRUCKS

VEHICLE, DRIVER, HOMETOWN

Risky Business, Joe Claypoole, Macon, MO

Ratical, Steve Clem, Versailles, KY

Patriot, Tyler Corsa, Mineral Bluff, GA

Foster Child, Carmen Foster, Brinbridge, IN

Runnin’ Wild Texas Style, Charlie Hinds, Quitman, TX

Grounds for Divorce, Dean Hitchock, Montrose, PA

The Punisher, Larry Jarrell, Gallipolis, OH

Desperato, Daniel Johnson, Baxley, GA

Foxy Lady, Charlie Miller, Creston, IA

The Rock, Ted Skelton, Harvard, IL

Renegade, Graham Young, Versailles, KY

Rule #19, Jake Zaring, Fillmore, IN

9,300LB SUPER FARM TRACTORS

Press On, Lee Butts, Fairgrove, MI

Cruel Intentions, Charlie Capozzo, Richmond, MI

Maximum Overdrive, Clay Darnell, Cynthiana, KY

Twisted Deere, Casey Fritz, Boscobel, WI

Thumpin’ Pumpkin, Shane Masten, Niles, MI

Bad Boy, Daniel McDonald, Red Springs, NC

Spanky’s Toy, Bret Roberts, David City, NE

New Attitude, Gary Schyvinch, Reedsburg, WI

Fast & Furious, Don Slama, LaValle, WI

Farm Fed Deere, Adam Vaughn, Wartrace, TN

My Last Excuse, David Whelan, Tipton, MI

Thunder Struck, Brad Woods, Jackson, TN

7,500LB MODIFIED TRACTORS

Renk Seed, Bret Berg, Farmington, MN

Money Pit, Steve Bollinger, Taylorville, IL

Takes A Lickin, Steve Bunnage, Golden Gate, IL

Second Degree Burn, Craig Corzine, Assumption, IL

Korporal Punishment, Les Korporal, Marion, IN

Dirtslinger, Bill Leischner, Weldon, IL

Cotton Candy, Cameron Neaves, McAdoo, TX

Ramblin’ Rose, Thomas Owens, Montgomery, NY

Giddy Up, Ricky Rose, Glencoe, MN

Simon Sez, Brandon Simons, Farley, IA

Kentuckian, Wayne Sullivan, Warsaw, KY

Full Blown Wicked, Doug Theobald, Shelbyville, IN

10,200LB PRO STOCK TRACTORS

Tool Times 2, Randy Barreau, Baraboo, WI

Tinker Toy, Darryl Folz, Grandview, IN

Loose Cannon, Russell Hildenbrand, Connellsville, PA

Stress Case, Cory Hoyt, Shickshinny, PA

Wheat Fed, David Justison, Hillsboro, IL

The Gambler, Steeven Lagrange, Quebec, Canada

Revvelation Pro, John Link, Hereford, TX

Gang Green, Gary Porter, Mercer, MO

Work Horse, Rob Russell, Prescott, IA

Buck Eater 2, Mickey Shorter, Sullivan, IN

Loud and Heavy, Brandon Simon, Farley, IA

Thursday, Feb. 16

9,300LB SUPER FARM TRACTORS

Check’n Out, Ryan Anderson, Hoopeston, IL

Deere Traxx, Russ Freeze, Manchester, TN

Walkin Tall, Joe Hildenbrand, Manchester, IA

Blue Bye U, Andy Keyes, Burlington, WI

Hotwire Kyle Larson Mondovi, WI

High Maintenance, Josh Miley, Francisco, IN

Redweister, Eddie Roe, Paris, KY

Running Buck Wild, Andy Schwenk, Jasper, IN

Wolverine Deere, Tony Sietsema, Allendale, MI

Saturday Night Hooker, Jeff Solley, New Galilee, PA

44 Special Reloaded, Jason Van De Weert, Addison, VT

Holy Smokes, Steve Yaggy, Rochester, MN

6,200LB 2WD SUPER MODIFIED TRUCKS

Sawmill Express, Tim Beaty, Jamestown, TN

The Bucket List, Dustin Bentley, Taylorville, KY

Rollin’ Thunder, Jeffrey Boucher ,Hudson Falls, NY

Rekindled, Ashely Corzine, Assumption, IL

Wild ‘N Blue, Brandon Lee, Zebulon, NC

Baffalo’s Chips, Richard Morris, Neosho, MO

Whip It, Donald Nelson, Cat Spring, TX

Midnight Gambler, Jeremy Nelson, Sidney, IL

On the Edge, Russ Nichols, Lore City, OH

High Cotton, Cameron Paschall, McAdoo, TX

Kathy’s Komplaint, Jessie Petro, Camden, OH

Nuthin EZ Bout It, Brent Secrest, Celina, OH

9,500LB LIMITED PRO STOCK TRACTORS

Change of Pace, Brnnan Begeman, Medon, IL

Coal Roller, Dusty Berry, Eufaula, OK

Secret Weapon 4.1, Andre Bourdeau, Swaton, VT

Special Edition, Steve Bousema, Worthington, MN

Hickory Hooker, Adrian Cox, Trenton, MO

Runnin in the Red, Nick Gallitz, Helenville, WI

Dairy’In Deere, Collin Leer, Readston, WI

Hyper Harvester, Kevin Lindstrom, Ellsworth, WI

Bad to the Bone, Patrick Payne, Finger, TN

Full Boar, Darin Ratermann, Bartelso, IL

Unfinished Business, Jay Ruff, Garrettsville, OH

Like No Other, Makinze Trinklein, Jefferson City, MO

10,200LB PRO STOCK TRACTORS

Green With Envy, Dennie Brown, Clay, Ky

Red Gambler, Tim Cain, New Palestine, In

Cotton Pick’n Deere, Christopher Couch, Jackson, Tn

T-8 Tomcat, Greg Elsing, Prairie Du Sac, Wi

Billet Binder, Jack Maize, Amity, Mo

Bulletproof Buck, Clint Metting, Nordheim, Tx

Money On Black, Peter Norton, Franklin, In

Mac Daddy, Julia Ray, Beloit, Oh

Young Blood, Braden Shramek, Williamsburg, Mo

Brute Force, Rj Simon, Farley, Ia

Diehard Deere, Travis Wileman, Edgerton, Wi

Barely Getting By, Jack Wischmeier, Brownstown, In

Friday, Feb. 17

9,500LB LIMITED PRO STOCK TRACTORS

Diggin’ for a Livin’, Chris Aschliman, Hollandale, WI

Udder Obsession, Nick Audet, Bridport, VT

Rhapsody, Danny Barker, Shelbyville, IL

Side Piece, George Beyer, Sheldon, IA

Limited Edition, Mike Bousema, Worthington, MN

Weekend Warrior, Jon Calvery, Allensville, KY

Dixie Deere, Colby Counce, Ethridge, TN

G Force, Mike Gerlach, Stockton, IL

International Addiction, Andrew Hartman, Haubstadt, IN

Bad Company, Greg Kenreigh, Salem, OH

Adrenaline Rush, Matt Lindstrom, Hager City, WI

The Mean Farmer, David Novak, Howells, NE

6,200LB 2WD SUPER MODIFIED TRUCKS

Lil Whip, Mendi Brown, Cat Spring, TX

Madd Maxx, Alan Cain, West Alexandria, OH

Fistful of Dollars, Clay Chastain, Brownstown, IN

Run & Tell It, Dustin Corliss, Cat Spring, TX

Barbwire, Wesley Foster, Woodbury, TN

Buckeye Hauler, Joey Frasur, Liberty, IN

P5, Chad Mayhill, Reynolds, IN

Simon Sez Chevy, RJ Simon, Farley, IA

Big Ed Red, Donnie Sullivan, Warsaw, KY

Knight Delivery, Danny Taylor, Lore City, OH

Pretty Wicked, Renee Theobald, Shelbyville, IN

Addiction, Michael White, Lafayette, TN

SUPER STOCK TRACTORS

Considered Armed & Dangerous HD, Josh Blackbourn, Newton, WI

Extremely Armed & Dangerous, Terry Blackbourn, Newton, WI

Lock-n Load, Steve Burge, Lynn, IN

Runin Bare, Jeff Hirt, Port Clinton, OH

Ol’ Woody, Dave Hovden, Decorah, IA

Livin A Dream, Brandon Hunt, Herndon, KY

Silver Bullet, Jordan Lustik, Eighty Four, PA

Galot, Brent Payne, Clinton, NC

Super Rooster, Kent Payne, Veedersburg, IN

Triple Bypass, Colin Ross, Waynesburg, PA

Bone Twister, Travis Schlabach, Marengo, IA

Galot II, John Strickland, Clinton, NC

10,200LB PRO STOCK TRACTORS

Aces Wild, Chris Cain, New Palestine, In

Mac Nasty, Mike Conny, Beloit, Oh

High Cotton, Ken Couch, Jackson, TN

Trailblazer, Travis Kuhns, Arthur, Il

Straight Outta Line, Robby Lemke, Helenville, Wi

Linder Brothers, Mike Linder, Edison, Oh

River Rat, Kevin Masterson, Grandview, In

Bull Wagon, Conner Meeting, Nordheim, Tx

Injected Funds, Brent Meyer, Redgranite, Wi

Elnino, Rhett Parish, Marion, Ky

Instigator, Jason Rauen, Farley, Ia

Git Er Dun Deere, Kevin Schmucker, Louisville, Oh

Saturday, Feb. 18

7,500LB 4X4 SUPER STOCK DIESEL TRUCKS

One Nation, Carl Butler, Oxford, PA

Scheid Diesel, Kent Crowder, Attica, IN

Caretaker, Chase Eller, Lafayette, TN

Rock Hard Ram, Van Haisley, Fairmount, IN

Sound of Madness, Stoney Hargett, Bells, TN

On Borrowed Time, Aiden Hodges, Avella, PA

Scheid Diesel, Brady Ingram, Farina, IL

The Nut Job, Brion Withrow, Albany, OH

Cross Wired, Keith Witt, Warrenton, MO

Pipe Dream, Jeremy Yeager, Bloomindale, OH

8,500LB LIGHT PRO STOCK TRACTORS

Weekend Mistress, Kurt Afdahl, Hammond, WI

Hi-Gear Harvestor, Kendall Beasley, Clayton, NC

Black Thunder, Alan Cook, Wilton, WI

Defiant, Kevin Giddens, Flora, IN

Just Another Buck, Justin Grimes, Osborn, MO

Never Enuff, Fred Hoch, Shippensburg, PA

Just Getting Started, Justin Hopkins, Promise City, IA

One Bad Binder, Adam Luhnow, Kewanna, IN

Too Relentless, Jim Meadows, Tollesboro, KY

The Bandit, Devin Riggin, Vanderbilt, PA

Always $omethin’, Travis Tilton, Bellville, OH

Bare Necessities, Mark Wiederhold, Clarksville, OH

6,400LB LIGHTWEIGHT SUPERSTOCK ALCOHOL TRACTORS

Considered Armed & Dangerous, Josh Blackbourn, Newton, WI

Armed & Dangerous Excessive Force, Terry Blackbourn, Newton, WI

Alter Ego, Bryan Bowles, Mt Vernon, MO

On the Edge, Martin Daniel, Bradyville, TN

Forced Decision, Henry Everman, Dansville, NY

Tennessee Tracks, Jacob Fuqua, Springfield, TN

Field Sobriety, Bobby Jones, Pleasant Hill, IL

Night Shift, Jacob Kesler, Dewey, IL

Extremely Insane, Larry Phillips, Vine Grove, KY

Light and Loud, Brandon Phillips, Vine Grove, KY

Detonator Black, Adam Spiegelberg, Weyauwega, WI

Gunpowder & Lead, Marcus Welleson, Postville, IA

10,200LB PRO STOCK TRACTORS

Loud And Heavy X, Michael Boyd, Farley, Ia

Warpath, Carlton Cope, Salem, Oh

Never Giving Up, Craig Ladwig, Playmouth, Wi

High Rollin Deere, Jamieson Lagrange, St Isidore, Canada

New Generation Plus, Esdon Lemke, Helenville, Wi

Think Green, Josh Martin, Chambersburg, Pa

Rampage, Danny Schmucker, Louisville, Oh

Stammpede, Blaine Stamm, Lena, Il

Rollin Stone, Tim Stone, Greensburg, In

Real Deere Pro, Justin Wagler, Morgantown, In

Whiskey Wild, Steve Wischmeier, Brownstown, In