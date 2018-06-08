Bayer completes acquisition of Monsanto

ST. LOUIS — Bayer successfully completed the acquisition of Monsanto June 8. Shares in the U.S. company will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange, with Bayer now the sole owner of Monsanto Co.

Monsanto shareholders are being paid $128 U.S. dollars per share. J.P. Morgan assisted Bayer with processing the purchase price payment for the largest acquisition in the company’s history.

According to the conditional approval from the United States Department of Justice, the integration of Monsanto into Bayer can take place as soon as the divestments to BASF have been completed.

This integration process is expected to commence in approximately two months.

“Today is a great day: for our customers — farmers around the world whom we will be able to help secure and improve their harvests even better; for our shareholders, because this transaction has the potential to create significant value; and for consumers and broader society, because we will be even better placed to help the world’s farmers grow more healthy and affordable food in a sustainable manner,” said Werner Baumann, Chairman of the Bayer Board of Management.

The closing represents an important milestone toward the vision of creating “a leading agricultural company, supporting growers in their efforts to be more productive and sustainable for the benefit of our planet and consumers,” said Hugh Grant, outgoing Chairman and CEO of Monsanto.

Liam Condon, member of the Bayer Board of Management, will lead the combined Crop Science Division when the integration commences. Until that time, Monsanto will operate independently from Bayer. Find more information at www.bayer.com.

