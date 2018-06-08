Guggisberg takes first place in cheese contest

FRESNO, Ohio — The first of three contests in the Ohio Swiss Cheese Association’s competition to determine this year’s grand champion cheesemaker was held June 7.

For the eighth year in a row, Guggisberg Cheese was awarded first place in the National Dairy Month Contest, taking an early lead in this year’s grand champion competition.

For each contest, the state’s Swiss manufacturers submit a sample to be judged, and each leg of the competition pays a set amount of points based on where their cheese is ranked by the judges.

At the end of the three contests, the manufacturer with the most points is dubbed grand champion cheesemaker.

The next contest will be held for the Ohio State Fair in Columbus July 10, and the final contest is to be held at the Swiss Festival in Sugarcreek in September.