Beef industry scholarship applications available for undergraduate students

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The National Cattlemen’s Foundation (NCF) is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 CME Group Beef Industry Scholarship. Ten scholarships of $1,500 each will be awarded to outstanding students pursuing careers in the beef industry.

Introduced in 1989 and sponsored by CME Group, the scholarship identifies and encourages talented students who play a vital role in the future of food production. Students studying education, communication, production, research or other areas related to the beef industry are eligible to apply for the annual scholarship program.

“We are extremely pleased to continue our decades-long collaboration with the National Cattlemen’s Foundation and NCBA to support and inspire the next generation of food producers through this scholarship program,” said Tim Andriesen, CME Group managing director of agricultural products. “In addition to financial assistance to deserving students, the CME Group Beef Industry Scholarship program also provides important risk management education to these hardworking students that will help them succeed in their ultimate careers.”

Eligible applicants must be a graduating high school senior or full-time undergraduate student enrolled at a two- or four-year institution. The application process includes submitting a one-page letter expressing career goals related to the beef industry, a 750-word essay describing an issue in the beef industry and offering solutions to this problem and two letters of recommendation. The applicant or a family member must be a member of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

The application deadline is Nov. 11, 2022, at midnight Central Time. For more information and to apply, visit www.nationalcattlemensfoundation.org. Scholarship winners will be announced during the 2023 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show, Feb. 1-3, 2023, in New Orleans.