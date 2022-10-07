Ohio farmer wins contest with 50-year-old grain cart

Williamsburg, Iowa — Ohio farmer Jeremy Smart is a co-winner in a national contest conducted by Kinze Manufacturing to find the company’s oldest grain cart that is still operating.

The Oldest Running Cart Contest was offered to mark the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart. After building a prototype cart in 1971, company founder Jon Kinzenbaw manufactured the first production run of eight, 400-bushel grain carts and quickly sold them all.

Smart, from Peebles, Ohio, in Adams County, owns a Kinze cart from that historic first run. His cart somehow made its way to Ohio where his brother-in-law purchased it at a farm sale about 10 years ago. After a few years, however, he needed a cart with a hydraulic auger fold, so he sold it to Smart.

“Apparently my ship has finally come in and they give out awards for keeping old equipment running,” Smart quipped. “Obviously, it was manufactured well, and I am quite certain the original augers were in it until three years ago when I re-flighted them.”

A second winner who also had one of the first production run carts is Michael Douglas from Kentucky.

The two-wheel cart established Kinze as a leading innovator in grain handling technology. It included larger tires to help prevent it from getting stuck in wet fields and a high-speed auger enabling the cart to be unloaded in 3 minutes.

As the grand prize contest winners, Smart, Douglas and their guests traveled to Kinze’s corporate headquarters in Williamsburg, Iowa, where they enjoyed a private meet-and-greet with Jon Kinzenbaw, toured the Kinze Innovation Center and factory, and were treated to a private tour of Jon’s tractor collection.

A video featuring the winners’ visit to Kinze can be accessed at kinze.com/gcvideo.