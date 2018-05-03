Beginning birding tours at Magee Marsh for bird day

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — The Ohio Ornithological Society is now accepting sign ups for guided beginner birding tours during the International Migratory Bird Day weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The OOS, in cooperation with the ODNR Division of Wildlife, will be conducting guided bird walks May 12 and May 13 at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area. These outings are targeted at novice or new birding enthusiasts and help people who are new to birding get better acquainted with the beauty of birds.

Walks

The walks May 12 will be held at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and the walks May 13 will be held at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Walks are limited to 15 participants each and will be filled on first come, first served basis.

Interested individuals can register by emailing julie.davis@ohiobirds.org.

Provide your name, phone number and requested date and time slot. Additional information will be provided upon registration.

Road closed

Birders and outdoor enthusiasts are also reminded the entrance road to Magee Marsh will be closed from June 1 to Sept. 1 for bridge replacements. During this time the wildlife area and the Sportsman’s Migratory Bird Center will not be accessible, however, access to Black Swamp Bird Observatory will not be affected.

For updated information about the closure, call 419-898-0960, ext. 42.