Bill aims to put whole milk back in schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Dec. 13, that will allow whole, reduced fat and other milk varieties back into school cafeterias once again.

The legislation, known as the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act 2023, aims to reverse a 13-year-old ban on all milk products, permitting only low-fat milk to be served in schools.

Dairy farmers and farm advocacy organizations alike are pleased with the bill’s passing, which is anticipated to boost milk consumption after several years of dwindling numbers.

“Access to whole milk in schools allows students to benefit from affordable, unmatched and wholesome nutrition. Today’s decision is in alignment with scientific research that demonstrates the benefits of real dairy at all fat levels, and consumer preference,” said the Dairy Farmers of America, in a statement.

Whole milk banned

Under the National School Lunch Program in 2010, whole and reduced milk was banned from participating schools over concerns that their consumption led to child obesity, high blood pressure and heart disease. Two years later, all milk products except low-fat milk were removed from school cafeterias.

Milk consumption in the U.S. has been falling since the 70s. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, daily per-person milk consumption from 1990 to 2000 fell from 0.78 cups to 0.69 cups.

The fastest decline was seen from 2010 to 2019, with U.S. daily per-person milk consumption dropping from 0.62 cups to 0.49 cups — 20.7% lower than in 2010.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall noted in a letter to Congress that “schools account for about 7.5% of total U.S. milk sales, making them an essential outlet for dairy farmers.”

The legislation was in regard to the belief that higher fat concentrations in whole and reduced fat milk led to obesity, high blood pressure and heart disease in children.

However, more recent research has shown the opposite. According to an analysis conducted by the National Library of Medicine, whole milk lowered the chances of obesity in 7,467 children by 18%.

Additionally, an article by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition published in 2021 showed research indicating whole milk promotes the absorption of essential fat-soluble vitamins such as calcium and vitamin D, both necessary for a healthy immune system.

Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act

The bipartisan bill saw overwhelming support through a 330-99 vote. Representatives who highly advocated for the bill include Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.) and Kim Schrier (D-Wash.) as well as 130 other members of the U.S. Congress who co-sponsored the bill.

Thompson, the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, has been pushing for the bill for some time now.

He presented the House with 15 different scientific studies disproving the misconception that whole milk is bad for health and even presented some that showed positive health outcomes.

If the bill passes the Senate, it will bring whole, reduced-fat, low-fat, fat-free flavored and unflavored milk options back to school cafeteria menus once again.

Already, a companion bill has support from 10 co-sponsors, including Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-Ny.).

Many in the dairy industry have praised the bill including Dairy Farmers of America, the American Farm Bureau Federation, the National Milk Producers Federation and the Ohio Dairy Producers Federation.

“NMPF is delighted that the House approved the bipartisan Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act,” said Jim Mulhern, president & CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation. “Expanding the milk schools can choose to serve to include 2% and whole is a common-sense solution that will help ensure kids have access to the same healthful milk options they drink at home.”

He adds, “House passage is a critical step, and we urge the Senate to consider this bill immediately so it may be enacted into law.”

(Liz Partsch can be reached at epartsch@farmanddairy.com or 800-837-3419.) (Photo by Angela Larose.)