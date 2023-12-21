Roots not iron: Farmers share best practices at Ohio No-Till Conference

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — More than 140 farmers and industry professionals gathered at the locally famous Der Dutchman restaurant in Plain City, Ohio for the annual Ohio No-Till conference on Dec. 6.

No-Till Council executive director and conference organizer Randall Reeder claimed attendees were there for the delicious pies, known throughout central Ohio, but the meeting was an opportunity to share stories, ask questions and learn from each other.

Highlights included presentations from the No-Till Council’s award winners in farming, education and industry. Farmers shared best practices, while university faculty offered study results and plans for future research.

A moment of silence

The late David Brandt, a tireless advocate for no-till farming and the use of cover crops, was recognized throughout the day’s events. Brandt suffered fatal injuries in a truck accident in early 2023. He was a popular and sought-after speaker, who began using cover crops in the 1980s. Many presenters referred to Brandt’s mentorship and support of no-till farming.

Brandt’s family supported his work also. Walnut Creek Seeds, LLC will continue his legacy. The company started as the brainchild of his daughter-in-law, Ann Brandt, a master gardener. While Brandt emphasized using cover crops on the farm, she realized the same soil enhancements would benefit home gardeners as well.

She began mixing seeds for gardeners in 2012. Her husband Jay and Dave joined the company the following year. They expanded the business to provide seeds for farmers as well as gardeners.

Roots not iron

Blake Vince, of Ontario, Canada, was inspired by Brandt’s efforts to improve soil health with cover crops. He was one of the conference’s featured presenters. Vince’s dad and uncles adopted a no-till approach in the mid-80s.

Vince recalled Brandt once saying, “I can do more with roots than you can with machinery,” and started using the hashtag #rootsnotiron on social media.

His first cover crop was red clover, but he soon learned that his clay soil held too much water and slugs became a problem.

“Failure is the opportunity to try again more intelligently,” he said.

He believes that farmers learn from farmers and “we need to learn to take risks to improve.”

Over the past few years, he has used up to 18 different cover crops. This “diversity approach” has created an opportunity for more people to enjoy nature.

In addition to healthier soil, he’s seen an increase in native wildlife. He’s met birders who have driven four hours to his property to see several grassland birds that have reappeared on his land, including one called the dickcissel. “They suggested I set up a coffee stand to raise extra money,” he said.

Vince implored the audience to get involved by sharing stories with farmers who may not be invested yet. He also recommends getting to know local politicians.

“We need to work with policymakers,” he said. “Those with shoes on the carpet shouldn’t tell those with boots on the ground what to do.”

Award winners

Ted Logan of Logan Farms, Inc. was named Outstanding No-till Farmer of the Year. Logan farms in Morrow County near Mt. Gilead, Ohio. He graduated from Ohio State with a degree in agronomy.

Logan farms 1,000 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa. Before he adopted no-till farming with cover crops, he also grew potatoes. However, he realized the clay loam soil was not ideal for potatoes, and he switched to no-till and new crops about 15 years ago.

Logan described his precision planting methods. He explained that he cuts through the mulch to apply starter fertilizer. He sprays generic herbicide (paraquat) for fast burndown and has learned he can spray at night without drift. While he still adds a small amount of nitrogen to support corn, he hasn’t needed to apply lime for 10 years because of the good soil health and excellent pH balance.

Logan has attended at least 10 No-Till conferences over the past 15 years. He listed numerous mentors.

“I’ve always learned from other farmers,” he said. He especially acknowledged the support of Jim Hoorman, soil scientist and educator, formerly with OSU Extension and the USDA.

Other winners included Greg McGlinch from Wright State University, the educator of the year, and Ryan Bergman from Danone, industry professional of the year.

