Bird flu detected in Ohio in three wild birds

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in three wild birds in northwest Ohio.

The disease was found in a herring gull in Erie County on March 9. Two bald eagles were confirmed positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza in Ottawa County, one on March 11 and one on March 15. All three birds are deceased.

The results were detected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

HPAI has been detected in several neighboring states, including Michigan, Indiana and Kentucky, as well as Virginia and New York, in wild birds, commercial poultry flocks and backyard flocks.

The bird flu can infect humans, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said human infections are rare and no human cases of these viruses have been detected in the U.S. The general public should avoid handling sick or dead birds as a precaution.

Ohioians can report sick or dead wild birds suspected of HPAI at 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543) or wildohio.gov. The following bird species should be reported:

Any raptor, such as a bald eagle.

Multiple waterfowl, such as geese or ducks.

Any other large congregation of sick or dead birds.

