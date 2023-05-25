Blossom Solar, LLC to build solar farm in Morrow County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board on May 18 approved Blossom Solar, LLC to build a 144-megawatt solar farm in Washington Township, Morrow County.

The project will occupy about 1,073 acres comprised of private land secured by Blossom Solar through agreements with landowners. The OPSB required 41 conditions that the developer must adhere to in order to minimize and mitigate potential impacts during the construction and operation of the facility.

In separate business, the OPSB granted requests filed by Powell Creek Solar LLC and Guernsey Power Station, LLC to withdraw applications for amendments to their facilities in Putnam and Guernsey counties, respectively.

Additional information about the board’s decisions can be found at opsb.ohio.gov.