Edward Wilson

CANFIELD, Ohio — Edward A. Wilson, 84, went home to be with the Lord May 15, 2023, at his residence. Ed was born on June 1, 1938, in Gilmore, Maryland, the son of the late Argel and Mary (Donald) Wilson.

Ed was a graduate of Boardman High School and worked at General Motors, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Old North Church in Canfield as well as Evangel Baptist, where he served as a deacon.

Ed was also a member of the American Hackney Horse Society, where he served on the board. Ed and his wife Jean were inducted in the American Hackney Hall of Fame in 2021. He was one of the most successful hackney breeders of all times, with more than 25 World Champions not to mention Reserve World Champions.

He is survived by his children, Gary Wilson of Boardman, Teri Ruiz of North Benton, Susie Wilson of Columbiana, Jeanne Less of Canfield, Jay Wilson of Canfield, and Mark Wilson of Lakeland, Florida; 14 grandchildren; and brother Les Wilson of Richmond.

Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Wilson, whom he married Aug. 17, 1957, and who died June 18, 2015, and his brother, Carl Wilson.

A Celebration of Life was held May 18 at Stark Memorial funeral home, with David Kohout officiating. To view Ed’s obituary or send condolences, visit starkmemorial.com.