Christmas in Bethlehem coming to Navarre Village

NAVARRE, Ohio — The Navarre Bethlehem Township Historical Society will soon host its Christmas in Bethlehem event, a celebration of Christmas throughout the Village of Navarre and Bethlehem Township. It will feature a boutique from noon to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 8, where there will be many Christmas articles for sale.

The Christmas parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, complete with Santa Claus riding as a passenger in the historical society’s antique fire truck.

The historical society’s final meeting of the year will be on Nov. 12. Members will still be monitoring the barrels outside the education building for aluminum cans through the holidays. Please note that the society can no longer accept cat food cans.