Brad Turner named Waterfowl Protection Officer of the Year

COLUMBUS — The Mississippi Flyway Council recently recognized Ohio Wildlife Officer Brad Turner as the Waterfowl Protection Officer of the Year, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Turner has been serving Ohioans as a state wildlife officer since 2007 and is assigned to Preble County.

The Waterfowl Protection Officer of the Year award is presented to a law enforcement officer who exhibits exceptional dedication and service to protecting the Mississippi Flyway’s waterfowl populations. This award highlights officers who go above and beyond by protecting wetlands and waterfowl in their areas of assignment, educating waterfowlers, participating in waterfowl organizations and promoting youth hunting activities.

Turner serves on the Waterfowl Training Team to teach new officers and other staff about waterfowl identification, instructs classes as a field training officer and contributes to events with local conservation organizations. Turner patrols an area of the state with ample waterfowl hunting opportunities, including the Great Miami River, Rush Run Wildlife Area and Acton Lake. He works closely with the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft to coordinate waterfowl hunting permit drawings for Acton Lake in Hueston Woods State Park. Turner has also undertaken many outreach efforts for the new Woodland Trails Wildlife Area.

After graduating from the wildlife officer academy in 2007, Turner was assigned to Scioto County before being transferred to Preble County in 2010. Turner, of Rossburg, graduated from Mississinawa Valley High School in Darke County. In 2003, he received a degree in fish and wildlife management from Hocking College.

The Mississippi Flyway is composed of 14 states and three Canadian provinces. The Mississippi Flyway Council was established in 1952 to coordinate the management of migratory game birds in the Mississippi Flyway and to promote those activities of its members that serve the long-term benefit to the resources and the flyway.