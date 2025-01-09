Business climate shifts with Trump’s return

Dear Editor,

As President-elect Trump prepares to take office in January, the impressive list of business leaders clamoring to meet with him is fascinating. These include leading executives from big tech, banking, Wall Street, retail and others who want a front row seat at the policy table to benefit their industries. Could there be something else going on here?

Much like the general election in November showed nearly all demographics in most regions of the country shifting to the right, the business community appears to be doing the same.

These business titans are reexamining and realigning for several reasons. They are all realizing the onerous government rules and regulations imposed during the past four years are impeding progress and pushing them in a direction they oppose. They are asking, “Is the real goal of excessive regulation during the Biden administration to gain a foothold and control of their industry?”

Apparently, government believes more regulations and piles of paperwork will protect citizens from big companies. The executives are becoming increasingly aware that “Big Government” is using burdensome rules to force their way into the boardroom and are clearly reevaluating the best way to move forward.

Gary Conklin

Plain City, Ohio