Do you know what mystery tool Item No. 1282 is?

Hello from Hazard!

Item No. 1282 was submitted in October by Fred Moore, of Seward, Alaska, with a collection of items that may also appear in this column. I chose to start with the item he seemed to be the most stumped by to see what you come up with, dear readers.

Item No. 1282 is about 9 inches long with a wooden handle and a steel, toothed end.

If you recognize Item No. 1282, email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

If you have an item you’d like to be identified by our readers, please submit it to editorial@farmanddairy.com.