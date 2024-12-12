Cattle Feeders Day to talk markets, risk management and biosecurity

LANCASTER, Pa. — The annual Cattle Feeders Day offers several beef-related workshops for area cattle producers Jan 28 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Lancaster Farm and Home Center.

This year’s 56th annual Lancaster County Cattle Feeders Day offers a varied slate of speakers to help start the new year off for area beef producers. Beginning at 9 a.m., Charley Martinez, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics, University of Tennessee, will discuss “Beef Market Outlook” followed by “Risk Management Considerations in a Volatile Market,” presented by Brandon Reeves, Executive Director of Cattlemen’s Insurance Agency. Penn State Beef Specialist Tara Felix will give a Penn State research update before Lowell Midla VMD, MD, Merck Animal Health, delivers “Please. . . not another Biosecurity Talk.” Colin Woodall, CEO of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, will share his ideas on the 2024 election’s impact on cattle producers.

Organizers appreciate pre-registration but will take day-of registrations. Registration deadline is Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. The cost is $20 and includes lunch. Register online at extension.psu.edu/cattle-feeders-day or by calling 1-877-345-0691. Participants may also walk in and pay by check or cash the day of the workshop.

Hosted by Penn State Extension and sponsored by the PA Beef Producers Working Group, the meeting also serves as a Beef Quality Assurance recertification opportunity.