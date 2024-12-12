Registration open for OFBF Winter Leadership Experience

COLUMBUS — Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals 2025 Winter Leadership Experience is now open for registration until Jan. 21. The conference is set for Feb. 7-8 at Kalahari, 7000 Kalahari Drive, Sandusky, with this year’s theme as “Embracing Your Season.”

The annual event will feature a wide-range of sessions covering topics like traditional agriculture, niche farming/marketing, advocacy and consumer education.

The conference will also have extended learning sessions on grain marketing, starting a new home food business, ATV/UTV safety, pesticide and fertilizer recertification and a networking and partnership showcase. Kids’ programs will be available during breakout sessions and members of any age are welcome to attend.

The conference allows attendees to build personal and professional skills and network with agricultural leaders. For more information on the conference, visit ofb.ag/2025WLE.