Gala at Canton Art Museum promises immersive experience

CANTON, Ohio — The Art Inspires Gala 2025 at Canton Museum of Art will immerse guests in an exclusive pre-opening experience of the 90th Anniversary signature exhibition, Shattered Glass: The Women Who Elevated American Art, from 6 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 22.

This special evening and exquisitely curated event will feature a delicious mix of art from museums and private collections across the United States, silent and live auction experiences, food, drink, live music performances and the premiere of a new dance work from Canton Ballet created exclusively for CMA to celebrate “Shattered Glass.”