Contingency resources for Pa. dairy farmers available

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Center for Dairy Excellence is working to ensure Pennsylvania dairy farm families have contingency plans in place to protect their employees and businesses in light of the COVID-19 situation.

Dairy producers who are interested in having assistance in preparing a contingency plan to address critical areas of operation related to COVID-19 will be paired with dairy industry professionals. The industry professional and farm team will work together remotely to address farm management questions and develop detailed plans for operations amidst the pandemic

During remote meetings, dairy farms will discuss the following guidelines and establish written contingency plans for navigating these new restraints:

Strategies for practicing social distancing and communicating with farm staff.

Steps to protect employees, which may include informing them about coronavirus, providing appropriate cleaning supplies, cross-training for critical jobs and providing resources like travel letters for potential “Shelter in Place” restrictions.

Procedures for farm visits and deliveries to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and ensure farm safety.

Preparations for maintaining dairy and medical supplies and plans for how to operate if they become in short supply.

Strategies to mitigate any potential losses in product sales associated with the COVID-19 situation.

Financial calculations to determine how the business can continue to operate given any potential loss in product sales.

Dairy farms should contact Melissa Anderson at manderson@centerfordairyexcellence.org or 717-636-0779 to be paired with an industry professional.

Visit centerfordairyexcellence.org/covid-19-farm-resources/ for additional COVID-19 farm resources.