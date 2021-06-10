Craft a charcuterie board

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Those interested in learning how to create a charcuterie board are invited to take part in a Penn State Extension webinar planned for 6-7 p.m. June 30.

The webinar will teach participants the basic steps to create a charcuterie plate for entertaining family and friends. A live demonstration of fall-themed charcuterie boards will be featured.

Participants are encouraged to create along with the webinar; an ingredient list will be included with registration. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-charcuterie-boards or call 877-345-0691.