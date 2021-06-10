Roundup of gardening news for June 10, 2021

MAHONING COUNTY

Succulents. A free lecture “The Fascinating World of Tropical Succulents” is set for 5 p.m. June 16, at Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave., Youngstown.

Dennis James and Carol Knock will share their knowledge about these beautiful plants. Light and fertilizing needs, soil, potting and propagation, pests and diseases and distinguishing characteristics of the different families of tropical succulents will be covered.

Call the gardens at 330-740-7116 to register for the lecture. Reservations are requested but not required.

