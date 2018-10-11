Cutting Edge T Delilah makes Expo history

MADISON, Wis. – For only the second time in World Dairy Expo’s 52-year history, the supreme champion of the junior show and the overall supreme champion are the same cow.

Cutting Edge T Delilah, exhibited by Kyle Barton, of Copake, N.Y., is the grand champion Brown Swiss and the 2018 supreme champion of both the junior and open shows. The competition took place Oct. 2-6, in Madison, Wis.

The inaugural junior show supreme champion heifer, Ms Kress-Hil Saphire-Red-ET, exhibited by Owen and Kendyll Kress and Savanah Barts, of Newton, Wis., was the junior champion of the International Junior Red and White Show.

The open class supreme champion heifer, Milksource Gentry Marriot-ET, exhibited by MilkSource Genetics LLC, and Finca Valparaiso, of Kaukauna, Wis., also landed junior champion of the International Jersey Show.

Reserve supreme champion honors were awarded to the grand champion Holstein, Jacobs Lauthority Loana, exhibited by Ferme Jacobs and Pat Conroy, of Cap-Sante, Quebec, Canada.

Gamlake Destry Sallie, grand champion of the International Junior Holstein Show, and exhibited by Samantha Gambonini of Petaluma, Calif., was named junior show reserve supreme champion.

Rounding out the supreme champions named are the International Holstein Show junior champion, Milksource Taelyn-ET, exhibited by MilkSource Genetics LLC, and the International Junior Ayrshire Show junior champion, Four-Hills Burd Sassy 64671, exhibited by Johnathan Hill of Bristol, Vt.

These two heifers won open show supreme champion heifer and junior show supreme champion heifer, respectively.