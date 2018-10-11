Draft horse teams pull to victory at Keystone

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Brown Brothers, Acme, Westmoreland County, showed the champion heavyweight horse pulling team and Ben Stackhouse, Lycoming County, exhibited the champion lightweight horse pulling team at the 2018 Keystone International Livestock Exposition.

Heavyweight teams started out pulling 4,250 pounds, and a full-pull distance was 27 feet, six inches. After each successful pull, weight was added to the sled.

Lightweight Division horses started by pulling 3,050 pounds and needed to pull the weight 20 feet before more weight was added.

In addition to the champions, top three results included:

Heavyweight: 1. Brown Brothers; 2. Casey Harriman, Lycoming County; 3. Jeff Martin, Punxsutawney, Jefferson County;

Lightweight: 1. Ben Stackhouse; 2. Ira Kessler, Columbia County; 3. Dale Stackhouse, Lycoming County.