Dairy nutrition workshop set for Nov. 6 and 7

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The 2024 Penn State Dairy Nutrition Workshop will take place Nov. 6-7 at Hershey Lodge, 325 University Drive in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The event will feature information on applied dairy nutrition. The main session will have a particular emphasis on milk fat depression, milk and commodity market pricing and updates to the new Cornell nutrition model. Penn State Extension’s Dairy Team will host breakout sessions focusing on forage topics and the benefits of precision livestock farming data for measuring the nutritional status of dairy cows.

Participants will have the opportunity to obtain up to 16 American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists credits based on sessions attended. Certification exams for ARPAS will be offered.

The cost of registration is $200, with no charge for Penn State students and $90 for non-Penn State students. Dinner is $10 and breakfast Nov. 7 is $8. Two lunches and breaks will be included as part of the event. The deadline to register is Nov. 6.

For more information or to register online, visit extension.psu.edu/dairy-nutrition-workshop.