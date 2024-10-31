Poacher pleads guilty to 14 counts in Clinton County

COLUMBUS — Christopher J. Alexander, 28, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to 14 counts in the illegal taking of an 18-point trophy white-tailed buck deer in Clinton County Nov. 9, 2023. Alexander pleaded guilty to taking a second antlered buck during the 2023 hunting season, which is another violation of Ohio law according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The 14 counts include the illegal taking or possession of deer (two), hunting without a license, hunting without a deer permit, selling illegally taken or possessed deer antlers, spotlighting, hunting without permission (four), tampering with evidence, theft, misdemeanor theft and falsification.

Alexander’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11. Maximum sanctions could include $13,750 in fines, community control, a five-year hunting license suspension and restitution for both bucks. The larger buck’s antlers have 18 scorable points, and the final restitution has been calculated at $35,071.73. The final restitution for the second buck, with eight scorable points, is $4,625.

Three accomplices also pleaded guilty in connection with the case. Corey P. Haunert, 29, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty to six counts; Kristina M. Alexander, 37, of Blanchester, pleaded guilty to two counts and Zachary R. Haunert, 31, of Lebanon, pleaded guilty to one count.