Dangers of frozen and cold water

COLUMBUS — As frigid winter temperatures settle in, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has a warning for all Ohioans: Be aware of thin ice. The potential hazards of walking on frozen lakes, ponds and rivers can be extremely dangerous.

There are a lot of factors that affect the strength of ice besides thickness.

Thawing and refreezing can weaken ice. Pockets of air can form under the ice on lakes where the water levels are raised and lowered by flood control. The insulating effect of snow slows down the freezing process. Ice formed over flowing water and currents is often dangerous.

Water temperatures in lakes and streams remain cold. Cold water will cool a body 25 times faster than cold air of the same temperature. In just minutes, even the best swimmers may experience complete exhaustion and symptoms of hypothermia.

It is always a good idea to plan your outdoor pursuits and share your plan with a trusted friend or family member, especially if you are alone or planning to be on or near frozen water. Plans should include where you are going, what you will be doing, a timeline of your travels, and when you expect to arrive home. If you see someone fall through ice, it is important not to go on the ice. Ice that breaks once will break again. The best solution is to call for help.

