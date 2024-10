Delaware County Junior Fair Sale

By Other News

Sept. 17-18, 2024 | Sale Total: $420,780.5 | Total Lots: 357

MARKET LAMB: 37 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Aubrey Altizer | Bid: $1,843.20 | Weight: 152 lbs | Buyer: Fox Swim Solutions; RESERVE CHAMPION: Ella Altizer | Bid: $1,392 | Weight: 120 lbs | Buyer: Jeff Benton; GRAND CHAMPION PEN OF 2 LAMBS: Trenton Day | Bid: $2,230.40 | Weight: 278 lbs | Buyers: Pebble Construction and Delaware County Farm Bureau; RESERVE CHAMPION PEN OF 2 LAMBS: Samuel Young | Bid: $1,714.40 | Weight: 259 lbs | Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

MARKET TURKEY: 24 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Michael Riley | Bid: $1,500 | Weight: 35 lbs | Buyers: Huffman Family, Delaware County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid America and MadMax Farms; RESERVE CHAMPION: Kenleigh Disbennett | Bid: $1,300 | Weight: 32.4 lbs | Buyers: Chris Welker, Sugar Valley Farms and Brian Brown Stable

MARKET RABBITS: 76 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION SINGLE FRYER: Logan Fite | Bid: $700 | Weight: 5.38 lbs | Buyer: Fidelity Federal Savings and Loan; RESERVE CHAMPION SINGLE FRYER: Megan Carey | Bid: $850 | Weight: 3 lbs | Buyer: Snappy’s Auto; GRAND CHAMPION PEN OF 2: Brodie Wheeler | Bid: $1,050 | Weight: 17.38 lbs | Buyer: Mead & Associates, Table Rock Construction Inc. and Middlefield Bank; RESERVE CHAMPION PEN OF 2: Addison Mack | Bid: $900 | Weight: 17.63 lbs | Buyer: Delaware County Fair Directors; GRAND CHAMPION PEN OF 3: Austynn Fite | Bid: $1,300 | Weight: 16.13 lbs | Buyer: Kissel Amusement Co.; RESERVE CHAMPION PEN OF 3: Grace Scharf | Bid: $850 | Weight: 15.32 lbs | Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware

MARKET HOG: 66 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Kensley Fox | Bid: $4,128.34 | Weight: 279 lbs | Buyer: David Lester; RESERVE CHAMPION: Adelyn Hall | Bid: $1,810.86 | Weight: 241 lbs | Buyer: Sunbury Eagles 3614

MARKET DUCK (PEN OF 2): 10 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Kaylee Thiel | Bid: $1,100 | Weight: 14.6 lbs | Buyer: Rockwell Wordwide Inc.; RESERVE CHAMPION: Claire Thiel | Bid: $600 | Eeight: 14.4 lbs | Buyer: M & W Farm Supply, Poet Grain-Marion

MARKET CHICKENS (PEN OF 3): 74 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Zachary Wecker | Bid: $1,450 | Weight: 23.2 lbs | Buyer: Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, Bale Kenyon Family Farms & Greenhouse, Kleilein Family, Delaware County Farm Bureau, Huffman Family, MadMax Farms, Maloney and Novotny LLC, Mead and Associates Inc., Suburban Natural Gas Co, Table Rock Construction Inc., TriPine Farms and Bale Financial Coaching

RESERVE CHAMPION: Jack Wecker | Bid: $1,400 | Weight: 24.6 lbs | Buyer: Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, Bale Kenyon Family Farms & Greenhouse, Kleilein Family, Delaware County Farm Bureau, Huffman Family, MadMax Farms, Maloney and Novotny LLC, Mead and Associates Inc., Suburban Natural Gas Co, Table Rock Construction Inc., TriPine Farms and Bale Financial Coaching

MARKET BEEF: 11 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Joseph McMillen | Bid: $8,989.76 | Weight: 1,368 lbs | Buyer: American Family Insurance, Cam Custom Carpentry LLC, Delaware County Farm Bureau, Ironsite Inc., Forman Realtors, Fox Swim Solutions, MadMax Farms and Altizer Family; RESERVE CHAMPION: Paisley McIntire | Bid: $5,571.56 | Weight: 1,358 lbs | Buyer: ASE Feeds, BR&J Farms, Midway Market, Johnny Regula Auctioneer and Hoffman Meats

DAIRY WETHER GOAT: 4 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Logan Lucas | Bid: $1,367.58 | Weight: 98 lbs | Buyer: Delaware Fair Directors; RESERVE CHAMPION: Benjamin Wood | Bid: $888.10 | Weight: 110 lbs | Buyer: Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 18

BOER GOAT: 19 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Brandon Yancik | Bid: $3,303.25 | Weight: 75 lbs | Buyer: Midwest Surface Pro, Consolidated Cooperative, Richwood Bank, Yancik Family Farm and Raw Handling LLC.; RESERVE CHAMPION: Paris Andersen | Bid: $1,805.96 | Weight: 76 lbs | Buyer: Delaware Goat Buyers Group

DAIRY FEEDER: 16 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Abigail Sapp | Bid: $1,000 | Weight: 546 lbs | Buyer: Performance Auto Delaware; RESERVE CHAMPION: Austin Stromski | Bid: $1,000 | Weight: 443 lbs | Buyer: Randy and Mardissa Thorpe, Maple Lane Farms and Homestead Acres

DAIRY BASKET: 12 LOTS

DAIRY PRODUCTS SUPREME HEIFER: ISABELLE LAZAR | Bid: $500 | Buyer: Earl Lehner Family and Sarah Lehner

BAKED GOODS: 6 LOTS

BAKED GOODS: Avery Willyerd | Bid: $475 | Buyer: Price Organic Farms

