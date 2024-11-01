Geauga SWCD hands out awards at annual dinner and election

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District recently held its annual dinner and election where members announced the 2024 Poster Contest winners and conservation awardees. Approximately 71 people were in attendance at the event.

To kickoff the event, participants voted to elect two members to the Geagua SWCD five-member Board of Supervisors: Dee Belew and Mary Slingluff. The new members will serve a three-year term.

Throughout the evening, several individuals and farms were presented with conservation awards.

Sage’s Apples and Patterson Fruit Farm received the 2024 Distinguished Partner of the Year Award for their support of the district’s educational programs.

Jim Cermak, of Sugarbush Creek Farm in Middlefield, Ohio, was honored for his Big Tree champion American Basswood on private lands. Newbury Township’s Oberland Park was recognized for having the Big Tree champion American Basswood on public land.

Additionally, Board Supervisors Bob Lausin, of Thompson Township, was honored as the 2024 “Best of Show” winner in the Geauga County Fair Hay and Grain Show.

The 2024 Poster Contest winners were also announced. Franklin Heimovitz won first place for grades K-1. Delilah Heimovitz won first place for grades 2-3 and Frank McMillion earned second place. The grades 3-4 winner was James Paul Winningham and Amelia Shively took second place. The grade 7-9 winner was Jana Winningham and Bethany Shively received second place.

Additionally, the event showcased painted rain barrels and featured a special presentation on the district’s annual tree sale, information on the recent partnership with Holden Arboretum’s People 4 Trees Initiative and how proceeds from the sales will go toward education programs like the new “Planting the Seed to Read” initiative.