DFA names Haines Farms a Member of Distinction

MEDINA, Ohio — The Haines family, owners of Haines Farms in Stockport, Ohio, has been named as a Member of Distinction by Dairy Farmers of America. The Members of Distinction program recognizes dairy farmers who excel on their operations, in their communities and in the industry.

Honorees inspire others through their actions, leadership and involvement. They represent the best of the dairy industry and embody the cooperative’s core values.

Dairy Farmers of America is comprised of more than 11,500 family farm-owners across the United States. Each year, one notable member farm from each of the cooperative’s seven regional areas is honored for leading the industry with vision, dedication and innovation.

Haines Farms represents the Cooperative’s Mideast Area. Located in the small community of Stockport, Ohio, the farmland that Haines Farms sits on traces its roots back to the early 1900s, and the dairy itself got its start in 1959. Today, the farm is run by brothers Jim and Richard, and Jim’s son, Gary Haines, who is the fourth generation continuing the tradition.

With 140 Holsteins on 700 acres, the brothers are passionate about producing the highest-quality milk and are conscientious of routine expectations and consulting regularly with their veterinarian and nutritionist to ensure that their cows have the best care.

“Your land, your livestock and machinery — it’s your investment for your life,” said Jim.