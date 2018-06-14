Donors create equine legacy at Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — “He was the most gorgeous, handsome colt I had ever seen.” That’s what Becky Bailey, a horse breeder from Batavia, Ohio, said in 2000 when she first laid eyes on a young stallion that would become a three-time American Quarter Horse Association world champion.

“One Hot Krymsun” won the AQHA world championships and several other competitions, he became sire, through sold or donated breedings, to some 1,500 offspring.

In 2005, one of those breedings was donated as a gift-in-kind to the Penn State quarter horse program, part of the Department of Animal Science, valued at more than $2,500.

He has now sired “PSU Dynamic Krymsun,” who is now a member of Penn State’s quarter horse herd and equine science minor program, which teaches students about nutrition, handling, breeding, management and much more.

In late 2017, however, the unthinkable happened. “PSU Dynamic Krymsun” was injured in an accident and had to be euthanized.

“Even though One Hot Krymsun has more than 1,500 offspring, this loss hit me really hard,” Bailey said. “I thought a lot about donating another breeding, and then I decided the program needed something even better.”

She donated “Red, White N Good” — an elite stallion valued at $130,000 and half-brother to “One Hot Krymsun.”

“I knew he would fit in well at Penn State because he is so well-behaved and well-bred,” said Bailey. “I was sure the students would be able to learn a lot working with him.”

To make her gift even more valuable, Bailey included “A Pretty Big Deal,” a mare who was pregnant with “Red, White N Good’s” foal. A healthy filly was born in February 2018.

Through the years, several other breeders have contributed horses to the Penn State quarter horse program. Ronald and Susan Johnson of Spring Mills, Pennsylvania, have donated 14 horses (two stallions and 12 mares) since 2004.

In a full-circle turn of events, “One Hot Krymsun,” the stallion Bailey purchased all those years ago, now is living at Penn State. Bailey and her husband recently sold their farm and needed a home for the 19-year-old.