Educational event to kick off historical society celebration

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning Valley Historical Society launched its 150th anniversary celebration, which will run through September and include a wealth of history about the society and the Mahoning Valley, as well as events to commemorate the milestone.

The period from 1900 to 1910 was a time of economic modernization in Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. Fueled by the rapidly growing population, several significant changes occurred in the region’s infrastructure and industries to better meet the needs and demands of the region’s residents.

Such changes included the building of new bridges, the appearance of skyscrapers, the boom of the automobile and steel industries and the rise of nickelodeons. These events that unfolded continued to shape Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley into a region of opportunity and prosperity.

Those interested in learning more can bring their lunch and attend Bites and Bits of History, a free educational event at noon on Dec. 19 in the Tyler History Center’s Thomas Ballroom. Brooke Bobovnyik, MVHS curatorial assistant, will discuss the modernization of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley during this pivotal decade.