Ohio Brownfields Conference planned

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Greater Ohio Policy Center, in partnership with the Ohio EPA, will host the 2025 Ohio Brownfields Conference May 8 at the Quest Conference Center in Westerville.

The conference will be an opportunity for GOPC to update brownfields professionals and local changemakers on advocacy efforts to secure brownfields funding in the budget and will also provide networking opportunities, training and informative panel sessions. Contact Aaron Clapper, director of outreach and projects at the Greater Ohio Policy Center, at aclapper@greaterohio.org with any questions. For more information, visit OhioBrownfields.com.

GOPC’s advocacy efforts, coupled with requests from local communities and the private sector, have secured $700 million in brownfield grant funding through the Brownfield Remediation Program in the past two state operating budgets. GOPC is continuing advocacy for additional funding in the upcoming state operating budget.