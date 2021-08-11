Energy Transfer subsidiary fined for pipeline violations in western Pa.

A subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP was fined $140,000 by the Pennsylvania Department of Environment Protection for a landslide and other violations that happened during the construction of a pipeline in Beaver County.

The DEP investigated the construction site of the B15 Well Connect Pipeline in July 2019 after receiving a complaint. The line runs through Economy Borough and New Sewickley Township. Investigators found a 30-foot slide that happened within the limit of the permit for the project.

The slide was not reported to the DEP. They also found the pipeline right-of-way was not marked with flags. The DEP found another section of the project exhibited “accelerated erosion and sedimentation.”

The DEP announced a consent order and agreement Aug. 10 with ETC Northeast Field Services, LLC. The $140,000 civil penalty will be put into the state’s Oil and Gas Program Fund.

The DEP responded to other complaints about the project in March 2020 and found stormwater flowing out of the project area, into private property and a public road. This happened because a waterbar was not installed correctly, the investigation found.

ETC was ordered to stabilize the site and properly manage excess stormwater generated by construction. The company stabilized the slide and submitted a remedial action plan and corrective action plan to address the issues.

Past issues

A landslide is what caused an Energy Transfer Partners pipeline elsewhere in Beaver County to explode in September 2018. The Revolution pipeline exploded near a small neighborhood in Center Township. The resulting fire destroyed a home, a barn and several vehicles but no one was injured. The fire also caused six high voltage electric transmission lines to collapse.

The DEP issued a $30.6 million civil penalty against ETC Northeast Pipeline, another subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners, for violations relating to the explosion. It was one of the largest civil penalties collected in a single settlement.

The investigation into the explosion found ETC had not stabilized a number of areas along the pipeline, resulting in additional slides. It was discovered ETC had also illegally impacted numerous streams and wetlands along the length of the pipeline right of way during its construction.

ETC announced the Revolution pipeline was being put back into service in March.

