Enroll in Spanish on the dairy farm courses

COBB, Wis. — After the launch of its Spanish on la Granja 101 course in January, Dairy Girl Network is now re-offering the course as well as an intermediate 201 level.

Both Spanish courses are completely virtual, eight-weeks long and tailored to aiding in Spanish speaking on dairy farms.

Spanish 101 is a beginner course focusing on the basics like numbers, colors (leg bands), the alphabet and simple dairy-focused words and phrases.

The new 201 intermediate course is for those with some previous Spanish knowledge.

The enrollment deadline is March 16, or until each class reaches capacity.

The Spanish on la Granja courses consists of 16 lessons over eight weeks.

One-hour long classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays and recorded for students to watch when they can.

Enrollment in the course includes the ability to schedule one-on-one calls or video chats with the instructor weekly for additional help as well as links, games and more for curriculum reinforcement.

All course links and items will be housed on the Dairy Girl Network website and students who complete the course will receive a certificate.

All courses will be taught by Katie Dotterer-Pyle of Cow Comfort Inn Dairy, a farmer and secondary education Spanish major.

To sign up for a Spanish on la Granja course, visit dairygirlnetwork.com/spanish-on-la-granja/.