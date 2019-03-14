Flavor madness returns to Penn State Berkey

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. —Penn State Berkey Creamery is bringing back Flavor Madness, the online tournament in which ice cream fans can vote weekly for their favorite flavors.

Voting will take place on the Creamery’s website, creamery.psu.edu/flavor-madness.

The Flavor Madness voting schedule is as follows:

The Creamery Sweet 16: March 18-22, with eight winning flavors announced March 25.

Elite 8: March 25-29, with four winning flavors announced April 1.

Flavorful 4: April 1-5, with winning flavors announced April 8.

Tasty 2: April 8-12, with the “scoop champion” announced April 15.

Winners will be selected at random from the pool of each week’s players with a valid email address.