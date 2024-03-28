Entry for Chagrin Hunter Jumper Classic opens May 1

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — The Chagrin Hunter Jumper Classic will return to Chagrin Valley Farms in Bainbridge, with Opening Unrated Weekend July 5-7, Riders with Disabilities competition on July 8, and the expanded USEF Rated Week July 10-14.

The CHJC horse show schedule has been extended one additional day during the nationally USEF/USHJA rated week. Prize money will be increased by 25% over 2023, and new class or divisions include a Short Stirrup/Limit Hunter Challenge, Low Adult/Childrens Hunter division, Future Hunter 2-foot division, and a Beginner Jumper Non-Professional Classic.

The tentative schedule for the horse show is available on the new website chagrinhunterjumperclassic.org (pending USEF’s final approval). Online entries will be available May 1 on horseshowsonline.com. Stalls can only be reserved directly through Linda Joseph at 440-488-8777.

Judges for the rated show are listed as Kathy Doyle Newman of Upperville, Virginia. and Wendy Trocano of Orlando, Florida. for hunters and equitation, and Mike Moran of Mounds, Oklahoma. for the jumpers. For opening weekend, Mike Moran will officiate, and Frank Conway of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Kathleen Stamps of Oxford, Georgia, will judge hunters and equitation.

Organizers said the response has been very positive since the horse show settled into its new home at Chagrin Valley Farms after suspending activity at the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field in 2021.

Last year saw a 30% increase in entries that resulted in a sell-out of available stalls. This year organizers are building a new tent pad and ordering a large stabling tent similar to those used when the show was held at the Polo Field. The tent will allow for the expansion of more than 100 stalls if needed, based on the entries.