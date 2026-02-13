Farm and Dairy Weekly Rundown: Episode 44 (2-12-26)

Episode 44
In episode 44, Liz and Paul break down the headlines from the Feb. 12 edition, including:
- Gob Bless Johnstown: Annual Gob Fest celebrates western Pa. dessert
- Pittsburgh Arcade Collective breathes life back into retired Catholic church
- Pasa Conference highlights the past and future of trees in agriculture
- When Ohio loved snow: The history of pioneer sleighing traditions
