How to make a classic chocolate gob

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Every time I visit my grandmother’s house in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, I can’t go without sneaking down to her cellar and pulling out a few pumpkin or chocolate gobs to munch on later — my favorite dessert.

Gobs, known as whoopie pies to some, are cake-like sandwiches that come in a multitude of flavors. The origin of this delicious treat goes back decades, and several places claim to have invented it.

In my family, we firmly believe gobs were born in Johnstown. Regardless of where you choose to believe this treat was invented, you won’t regret trying this recipe out for yourself.

Partsch Family Chocolate Gob Recipe

Recipe for filling:

1 cup milk

gob 5 tbs. flour

2 cup pwd. sugar

1 cup vegetable shortening

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Recipe for chocolate gob:

½ cup vegetable shortening

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup warm water

4 cups flour

2 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. baking pwd.

½ tsp salt

¾ cup cocoa

Step 1: Start your filing. Combine 1 cup of milk and flour in a blender and blend. Pour mixture into a pot on the stove. Add another cup of milk. Cook on low heat stirring constantly until mixture is thick enough that you can barely stir it. Once thick, put the pot in the fridge for it to cool completely.

Tip: Be careful not to burn the milk.

Step 2: Start on the cake. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. While the milk and flour mixture cools, start the chocolate cake by combining vegetable shortening and sugar. Beat the ingredients.

Add eggs, buttermilk and water and beat again.

Step 3: Add dry ingredients. Mix in flour, baking soda, powder, salt and cocoa powder. Beat on low speed. Add water if the mixture is too thick.

Step 4: Scoop batter onto baking sheets. Each scoop should be about 1 tablespoon. After the tray is filled, hit the tray on the table to flatten gobs out.

Step 5: Put tray in oven. Bake for 8 minutes, or until cake springs back up when touching it with your finger. Remove the gobs immediately with a spatula and place on a cooling rack. The cakes needs to be completely cool before filling with icing.

Step 6: Finish icing. While the gobs bake, check on the milk and flour mixture to see if it is cool. If not, put back in fridge. If so, take out. In a separate bowl, combine powdered sugar, vegetable shortening and vanilla extract. Beat until smooth.

Scoop in flour and milk mixture and beat until combined.

Step 7: Assemble. Once cakes are completely cool, place a dab of the icing on one cake and sandwich the icing with another cake.

Individually wrap the gobs in plastic wrap or store as you wish, depending on individual preference.

Step 8: Eat the best gob ever. Thank you Grandma Partsch for blessing Farm and Dairy readers with this delicious sweet treat.

(Liz Partsch can be reached at epartsch@farmanddairy.com or 330-337-3419.)