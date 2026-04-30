Farm and Dairy Weekly Rundown Episode 55 (4-30-26)

Episode 55
In episode 55, Rachel and Liz break down the headlines from the April 30 edition, including:
• Non-profit helps reclaim mine land, support declining white oak trees
• New state law could hamstring Ohio’s struggling hemp industry
• Ramp it up: A beginner’s guide to plant, harvest and eat the Appalachian staple crop
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Thanks for listening — we’ll be back next week with more stories from the field!