Farm Bureau Golden Plow awarded to West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito

By -
0
24
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
President of American Farm Bureau Federation Zippy Duvall, WV Senator Shelley Moore Capito, and President of the West Virginia Farm Bureau Charles Wilfong. (Submitted photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The American Farm Bureau Federation and West Virginia Farm Bureau recently presented U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) with the Golden Plow award on Jan. 29, the highest honor the organization gives to sitting members of Congress.

The Golden Plow Award is given to members of Congress who demonstrate exemplary agricultural leadership. Recipients are chosen based on their philosophies and record in advocating for agriculture policies supported by Farm Bureau, the private enterprise system and others.

Capito is the first female U.S. senator in West Virginia history and currently acts as the ranking member of the Committee on Environment and Public Works. She is also a member of the Appropriations and Commerce committees, where she’s helped obtain hearings for bills vital for farmers and ranchers.

West Virginia Farm Bureau nominated Capito for her continuous advocacy on behalf of agriculture and government regulations in the USDA and EPA. She was also nominated for her work improving the lives of veterans and preventing substance abuse.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.