Veteran farmer offering grants to fellow veteran farmers

FORBES ROAD, Pa. — Veteran farmers in Pennsylvania focused on conservation can now take advantage of a new funding opportunity announced on Feb. 2.

Eight Oaks Farm Distillery, in New Tripoli, Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, is collaborating with the PA Veteran Farming Network to make four $1,000 grants available to honorably discharged veterans who farm in Pennsylvania. Funds will be used to reimburse out-of-pocket expenses incurred when installing conservation best management projects through count or federal programming.

Applicants must have completed the following to apply:

● An Environmental Quality Incentives Program from the National Resources Conservation Services or Pennsylvania’s Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program project on their farm between May 1, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2024.

● Had out-of-pocket expenses of at least $1,000.

The grant program is a reimbursement grant. Applications will open on Feb. 12, at 9 a.m. and remain open until grant funds are expended. Applications will be accepted online. Details can be found at pavetfarms.org/2024-eight-oaks-grant.pavetfarms.org/2024-eight-oaks-grant.

Chad Butters, Army veteran and Founder and CEO of Eight Oaks Farm Distillery, previously engaged with both the NRCS and the Lehigh County Conservation District for technical assistance and payment incentives to improve the sustainability and water quality, and soil health of his 25-acre farm. In 2022, Butters installed a high tunnel using NRCS EQIP. In 2023 he was one of the first farmers in his county to benefit from ACAP funding to install a fence, watering system, stream crossing, and other practices supporting regenerative agriculture.

“While there are government programs available, many of them still require large out-of-pocket expenses,” Butter said. “We hope that these grants can help meet that demand and help farmers get to the work of farming. At Eight Oaks Farm Distillery we’re specifically offering these grants to Pennsylvania veterans to show our gratitude for the service of their entire family. We hope this small grant can help kickstart these family farms.”