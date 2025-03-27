Farmers can apply for $10 billion in emergency commodity assistance

SALEM, Ohio — Applications are now open for a new U.S. Department of Agriculture program that will give up to $10 billion in relief funding to producers.

The Emergency Commodity Assistance Program was created to help farmers “mitigate the impacts of increased input costs and falling commodity prices,” according to a USDA release. The program is being administered through the USDA’s Farm Service Agency.

The funding was authorized through the American Relief Act, 2025 late last year to help farmers with losses suffered during the 2024 crop year.

Ag groups like the American Farm Bureau Federation and National Farmers Union lauded the quick action from USDA to distribute this funding. American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said it will help farmers who are “facing low commodity prices while wrestling with inflation, high interest rates and increased supply costs.” He said farmers have lost money on almost every major crop planted for the third straight year.

The National Farmers Union said the support was essential but it’s not enough. NFU President Rob Larew called on Congress to prioritize passing a new farm bill that “gives farmers the long-term certainty they deserve.”

How it works. The commodities below are eligible for these per-acre payments:

• Wheat – $30.69

• Corn – $42.91

• Soybeans – $29.76

• Oats – $77.66

• Barley – $21.67

For a complete list of eligible commodities and payment rates, visit fsa.usda.gov/ecap.

To streamline the delivery of the funds, FSA will begin sending pre-filled applications to producers who submitted acreage reports to FSA for 2024 eligible ECAP commodities soon after the signup period opened on March 19. Producers can also apply online at fsa.usda.gov/ecap or by contacting their local FSA office to request an application.

Producers who have not previously reported 2024 crop year acreage or filed a notice of loss for prevented-planted crops must submit an acreage report by the Aug. 15 deadline.

ECAP payments will be issued as applications are approved. Initial ECAP payments will be factored by 85% to ensure total program payments do not exceed available funding. If additional funds remain, FSA may issue a second payment.