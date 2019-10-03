Farmers to get top-up payment from 14 insurers

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 that producers currently participating in federal crop insurance who had in 2019 a payable prevented planting indemnity related to flooding, excess moisture or causes other than drought will automatically receive a “top-up” payment.

Producers will receive the payment from their approved insurance providers starting in mid-October.

Producers with Yield Protection and Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion will receive a 10% top-up payment, while producers with Revenue Protection will receive 15%.

They do not need to sign up to receive payments; all producers with a 2019 prevented planting indemnity will receive the top-up.

The crop insurance industry will deliver the payments as part of the additional supplemental appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019. After the initial payment, additional payments will be made in the middle of each month as more prevented planting claims are processed.

The agency received commitments from all 14 approved insurance providers to deliver the top-up payments:

ACE Property and Casualty (Rain and Hail) Insurance Company

American Agri-Business Insurance Company

American Agricultural Insurance Company

CGB Insurance Company

Church Mutual Insurance Company

Country Mutual Insurance Company

Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company

Great American Insurance Company

Hudson Insurance Company

NAU Country Insurance Company

Producers Agricultural Insurance Company

Rural Community Insurance Company

Stratford Insurance Company

XL Reinsurance America Inc.