2019 Half Century of Progress Show with the Snyders and Schaefers

Farm and Dairy went to the 2019 Half Century of Progress show with Vanessa and Joel Snyder and their daughter Adriane and son-in-law Jeremy Schaefer.

The show was held Aug. 22-25 at Rantoul National Aviation Center in Illinois.

The family is standing in front of a 110-horsepower Case steam engine that stands 12.5 feet tall, 13 feet wide and weighs 48,000 pounds. It was one of many tractors and other equipment from throughout the centuries featured at the show.

