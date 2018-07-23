Five records set at 2018 Carroll County Fair market livestock sale

By -
2
2131

(Photos/Reported by Susan Crowell)

July 20-21, 2018
Market Sale Total: $418,460.30
Still items (40)     $18,090.00
Total: $436,550.30

(Click on exhibitor’s name to see photo, and scroll down to see slide show of all the large animal champions.)

STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 47
Average: $2.80 with champions
$2.22 without champions

Grand champion: Allison Davis
Bid: $11.50/pound             Weight: 1,340 pounds
Buyer: Huebner Chevrolet

Reserve champion and Senior Outstanding Market Beef Exhibitor: Destiny Higgins
Bid: RECORD: $6.55/pound             Weight: 1,325 pounds
Buyer: Miner’s Tractor Sales

Grand champion carcass steer: Jaret Lane
Bid: RECORD: $7/pound             Weight: 655 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Reserve champion carcass steer: Joey Ocel
Bid: RECORD: $6/pound             Weight: 740 pounds
Buyer: Ponderosa Steakhouse

Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Josie Burgett
Bid: RECORD: $5.50/pound             Weight: 1,240 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Kaiden Barker
Bid: RECORD: $4.25/pound             Weight: 1,153 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Junior Outstanding Market Beef Exhibitor: Camryn Barker
Best rate of gain: Lily Marteney

HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 99
Average: $4.27 a pound with champions
$3.63 without champions

Grand champion and Senior Outstanding Market Hog Exhibitor: Destiny Higgins
Bid: RECORD: $40/pound             Weight: 275 pounds
Buyer: All American Scales, Paris-Washington Insurance

Reserve champion: Dakota Walters
Bid: RECORD: $10/pound             Weight: 265 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

Grand champion carcass hog: Jadyn Pidgeon
Bid: $12/pound             Weight: 162 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Reserve champion carcass hog: Alexis Snair
Bid: $10/pound             Weight: 193 pounds
Buyer: Linda and Mike Moreland

Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Collin Eckard
Bid: $5/pound             Weight: 260 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Ford Waynesburg

Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Max Held
Bid: $4.75/pound            Weight: 285 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Stephen Dowell

Junior Outstanding Market Hog Exhibitor: Troy Lane

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Number of Market Lots: 31
Average: $2 a pound with champions
$1.85 without champions

Grand champion: Lynden Ferguson
Bid: $3.75/pound             Weight: 572 pounds
Buyer: Heritage Cooperative

Reserve champion: Ellie Shafer
Bid: $3/pound             Weight: 613 pounds
Buyer: Consumers National Bank

Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised and Senior Outstanding Dairy Beef Exhibitor: Shelby Rhodes
Bid: $2/pound             Weight: 650 pounds
Buyer: McFeeley Landscaping & Design

Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Alyssa Houyouse
Bid: $3.25/pound             Weight: 617 pounds
Buyer: Randall Kiko

Junior Outstanding Dairy Beef Exhibitor: Quentin Rosenberger

LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 30
Average: $5.93 a pound with champions
$3.65 without champions

Grand champion: Dakota Walters
Bid: $24/pound             Weight: 145 pounds
Buyer: Huebner Chevrolet

Reserve champion and Junior Outstanding Market Lamb Exhibitor: Alexandria Householder
Bid: $18/pound             Weight: 131 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Grand champion carcass lamb: Hannah Petersen
Bid: $21/pound             Weight: 73 pounds
Buyer: Ace Portable Restrooms

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Makenzie Burgett
Bid: $14/pound             Weight: 71 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Hannah Petersen
Bid: $8/pound             Weight: 139 pounds
Buyer: D&J Sales and Service

Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Emmy Days
Bid: $5.50/pound             Weight: 127 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Senior Outstanding Lamb Exhibitor: Carson Shellenbarger

DAIRY BASKETS
Number of Market Lots: 5
Total: $7,250 (proceeds are divided among the junior fair dairy cattle exhibitors)

GOATS
Number of Market Lots: 25
Average: $9.84 a pound with champions
$8.60 without champions

Grand champion: Krystin Dinger
Bid: $11/pound
Buyer: Dr. John Walters

Reserve champion: Emma Shafer
Bid: $20.50/pound
Buyer: Morningstar Farm, Top Secret Cattle

TURKEYS
Number of Market Lots: 18
Average: $466.67 with champions
$368.75 without champions

Grand champion: Levi Kiko
Bid: $1,850
Buyer: Roger and Carol Kiko

Reserve champion: Krystin Dinger
Bid: $650
Buyer: Chesapeake Energy

CHICKENS
Number of Market Lots: 63
Average: $742.86/pen of three, with champions
$715.57/pen without champions

Grand champion: Olivia Gromley
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Carroll County Firewood, Morningstar Farms

Reserve champion: Allison Davis
Bid: $1,950
Buyer: John and Ruth Davis

DUCKS
Number of Market Lots: 12 (pen of two)
Average: $491.67/pen with champions
$440/pen without champions

Grand champion: Hannah Petersen
Bid: $880
Buyer: Chesapeake Energy

Reserve champion: Christopher Gromley
Bid: $700
Buyer: Gateway Royalty

RABBITS
Number of Market Lots: 13 (pen of three)
Average: $790.38/pen with champions
$613.64/pen without champions

Grand champion: Emma Kiko
Bid: $2,400
Buyer: Iron Acres

Reserve champion: Maddie Burgett
Bid: $1,125
Buyer: Hawk Farms, Jason and Jackie McIntire

STILL LOTS
Number of Lots: 40
Total: $18,090

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Doug Milano, Geno Kiko, Billy Birney, Mike Lozier, Mike Schmuck

Fair Queen and King: Megan Poorman and Dakota Walters

 

Carroll County Fair reserve county bred lamb

Emmy Days raised the reserve champion Carroll County born and raised market lamb, which sold for $3 to Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer.
<
>
<
>
1 View

Carroll County Fair reserve county bred lamb

Emmy Days raised the reserve champion Carroll County born and raised market lamb, which sold for $3 to Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer.
2 View

Carroll County grand ch carcass hog – Version 2

Jadyn Pidgeon raised the grand champion carcass hog, with a hanging weight of 162 pounds. It sold for $12 a pound to Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer.
3 View

Carroll County grand champion lamb – Version 2

Dakota Walters’ 145-pound grand champion market lamb sold for $24 a pound to Huebner Chevrolet, represented by Josh Cole.
4 View

Carroll reserve carcass steer – Version 2

Joey Ocel raised the reserve champion carcass steer, which had a hanging weight of 740 pounds. It sold for a record $6 a pound to Ponderosa Steakhouse, represented by Jim Buxton, manager.
5 View

Carroll reserve champion lamb

Alexandria Householder raised the reserve champion market lamb, weighing 131, which sold for $18 a pound to Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer.
6 View

Carroll County Fair reserve county bred lamb

Emmy Days raised the reserve champion Carroll County born and raised market lamb, which sold for $3 to Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer.
7 View

Carroll County grand champion hog – Version 2

The 275-pound grand champion market hog, raised by Destiny Higgins, sold for a record $40 a pound to All American Scales, represented by Pat Moody, and Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer.
8 View

Carroll grand carcass lamb

Ace Portable Restrooms, represented by Austin (left) and Logan Trbovich, paid $21 to buy Hannah Petersen’s grand champion carcass lamb, with a hanging weight of 73 pounds.
9 View

Carroll grand carcass steer

Jared Lane’s grand champion carcass steer, with a hanging weight of 655 pounds, sold for a record $7 a pound to Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer.
10 View

Carroll County grand champion steer

Allison Davis’ 1,340-pound grand champion market steer sold for $11.50 a pound, tying the county record. Huebner Chevrolet, represented by Josh Cole, bought the steer.
11 View

Carroll reserve county bred hog

Dr. Stephen Dowell paid $4.75 a pound for the reserve champion Carroll County born and raised market hog raised by Max Held. Also pictured is Sam Dowell.
12 View

Carroll reserve county bred steer

Paris-Washington Insurance paid a record $4.25 a pound for Lynden Ferguson’s reserve champion Carroll County born and raised market steer.
13 View

Carroll reserve champion carcass hog – Version 2

Mike and Linda Moreland paid $10 a pound for Alexis Snair’s reserve champion carcass hog, with a hanging weight of 193 pounds.
14 View

Carroll reserve county bred feeder

The reserve champion Carroll County born and raised dairy beef feeder, raised by Alyssa Houyouse, sold for $3.25 a pound to Randall Kiko.
15 View

Carroll County reserve champion hog – Version 2

Don’s Custom Meats, represented by (from left) Kara Pontius (holding Reagan Pontius), Don Pontones Jr. (holding Kason), and Don Pontones Sr., paid $10 a pound for Dakota Walters’ 265-pound reserve champion hog.
16 View

Carroll reserve champion steer

The 1,325-pound reserve champion market steer, raised by Destiny Higgins, sold for a new record $6.55 a pound to Miner’s Tractor Sales, represented by Steve Miner.
17 View

Grand champion carcass hog

Jadyn Pidgeon raised the grand champion carcass hog, with a hanging weight of 162 pounds. It sold for $12 a pound to Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer.
18 View

Carroll grand champion county hog – Version 2

The grand champion Carroll County born and raised market hog, raised by Collin Eckard, sold for $5 a pound to Sarchione Ford in Waynesburg, represented by Kurt Stanley and Dustin King.
19 View

Carroll grand champion dairy beef feeder

Heritage Cooperative, represented by Dale Stryffeler, paid $3.75 a pound for Lynden Ferguson’s 572-pound grand champion dairy beef feeder calf.
20 View

Carroll grand county bred lamb

Hannah Petersen’s grand champion Carroll County born and raised market lamb sold for $8 to D&J Sales and Service, represented by Don and Jon Jones.
21 View

Carroll reserve dairy beef feeder

Consumers National Bank, represented by Sarah and Sawyer Grubbs, paid $3 a pound for the 613-pound reserve champion dairy beef feeder raised by Ellie Schafer.
22 View

reserve champion carcass lamb

The reserve champion carcass lamb, with a hanging weight of 71 pounds, sold for $14 a pound to Don’s Custom Meats, represented by Kelly Pontones, Don Pontones Sr. and Kara Pontius. Makenzie Burgett raised the lamb.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

<

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.