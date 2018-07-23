Five records set at 2018 Carroll County Fair market livestock sale

(Photos/Reported by Susan Crowell)

July 20-21, 2018

Market Sale Total: $418,460.30

Still items (40) $18,090.00

Total: $436,550.30

(Click on exhibitor’s name to see photo, and scroll down to see slide show of all the large animal champions.)

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 47

Average: $2.80 with champions

$2.22 without champions

Grand champion: Allison Davis

Bid: $11.50/pound Weight: 1,340 pounds

Buyer: Huebner Chevrolet

Reserve champion and Senior Outstanding Market Beef Exhibitor: Destiny Higgins

Bid: RECORD: $6.55/pound Weight: 1,325 pounds

Buyer: Miner’s Tractor Sales

Grand champion carcass steer: Jaret Lane

Bid: RECORD: $7/pound Weight: 655 pounds

Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Reserve champion carcass steer: Joey Ocel

Bid: RECORD: $6/pound Weight: 740 pounds

Buyer: Ponderosa Steakhouse

Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Josie Burgett

Bid: RECORD: $5.50/pound Weight: 1,240 pounds

Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Kaiden Barker

Bid: RECORD: $4.25/pound Weight: 1,153 pounds

Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Junior Outstanding Market Beef Exhibitor: Camryn Barker

Best rate of gain: Lily Marteney

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 99

Average: $4.27 a pound with champions

$3.63 without champions

Grand champion and Senior Outstanding Market Hog Exhibitor: Destiny Higgins

Bid: RECORD: $40/pound Weight: 275 pounds

Buyer: All American Scales, Paris-Washington Insurance

Reserve champion: Dakota Walters

Bid: RECORD: $10/pound Weight: 265 pounds

Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

Grand champion carcass hog: Jadyn Pidgeon

Bid: $12/pound Weight: 162 pounds

Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Reserve champion carcass hog: Alexis Snair

Bid: $10/pound Weight: 193 pounds

Buyer: Linda and Mike Moreland

Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Collin Eckard

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 260 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Ford Waynesburg

Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Max Held

Bid: $4.75/pound Weight: 285 pounds

Buyer: Dr. Stephen Dowell

Junior Outstanding Market Hog Exhibitor: Troy Lane

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of Market Lots: 31

Average: $2 a pound with champions

$1.85 without champions

Grand champion: Lynden Ferguson

Bid: $3.75/pound Weight: 572 pounds

Buyer: Heritage Cooperative

Reserve champion: Ellie Shafer

Bid: $3/pound Weight: 613 pounds

Buyer: Consumers National Bank

Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised and Senior Outstanding Dairy Beef Exhibitor: Shelby Rhodes

Bid: $2/pound Weight: 650 pounds

Buyer: McFeeley Landscaping & Design

Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Alyssa Houyouse

Bid: $3.25/pound Weight: 617 pounds

Buyer: Randall Kiko

Junior Outstanding Dairy Beef Exhibitor: Quentin Rosenberger

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 30

Average: $5.93 a pound with champions

$3.65 without champions

Grand champion: Dakota Walters

Bid: $24/pound Weight: 145 pounds

Buyer: Huebner Chevrolet

Reserve champion and Junior Outstanding Market Lamb Exhibitor: Alexandria Householder

Bid: $18/pound Weight: 131 pounds

Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Grand champion carcass lamb: Hannah Petersen

Bid: $21/pound Weight: 73 pounds

Buyer: Ace Portable Restrooms

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Makenzie Burgett

Bid: $14/pound Weight: 71 pounds

Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Hannah Petersen

Bid: $8/pound Weight: 139 pounds

Buyer: D&J Sales and Service

Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Emmy Days

Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 127 pounds

Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Senior Outstanding Lamb Exhibitor: Carson Shellenbarger

DAIRY BASKETS

Number of Market Lots: 5

Total: $7,250 (proceeds are divided among the junior fair dairy cattle exhibitors)

GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 25

Average: $9.84 a pound with champions

$8.60 without champions

Grand champion: Krystin Dinger

Bid: $11/pound

Buyer: Dr. John Walters

Reserve champion: Emma Shafer

Bid: $20.50/pound

Buyer: Morningstar Farm, Top Secret Cattle

TURKEYS

Number of Market Lots: 18

Average: $466.67 with champions

$368.75 without champions

Grand champion: Levi Kiko

Bid: $1,850

Buyer: Roger and Carol Kiko

Reserve champion: Krystin Dinger

Bid: $650

Buyer: Chesapeake Energy

CHICKENS

Number of Market Lots: 63

Average: $742.86/pen of three, with champions

$715.57/pen without champions

Grand champion: Olivia Gromley

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: Carroll County Firewood, Morningstar Farms

Reserve champion: Allison Davis

Bid: $1,950

Buyer: John and Ruth Davis

DUCKS

Number of Market Lots: 12 (pen of two)

Average: $491.67/pen with champions

$440/pen without champions

Grand champion: Hannah Petersen

Bid: $880

Buyer: Chesapeake Energy

Reserve champion: Christopher Gromley

Bid: $700

Buyer: Gateway Royalty

RABBITS

Number of Market Lots: 13 (pen of three)

Average: $790.38/pen with champions

$613.64/pen without champions

Grand champion: Emma Kiko

Bid: $2,400

Buyer: Iron Acres

Reserve champion: Maddie Burgett

Bid: $1,125

Buyer: Hawk Farms, Jason and Jackie McIntire

STILL LOTS

Number of Lots: 40

Total: $18,090

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Doug Milano, Geno Kiko, Billy Birney, Mike Lozier, Mike Schmuck

Fair Queen and King: Megan Poorman and Dakota Walters

Carroll County Fair reserve county bred lamb Emmy Days raised the reserve champion Carroll County born and raised market lamb, which sold for $3 to Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer. < > < > 1 View Carroll County Fair reserve county bred lamb Emmy Days raised the reserve champion Carroll County born and raised market lamb, which sold for $3 to Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer. 2 View Carroll County grand ch carcass hog – Version 2 Jadyn Pidgeon raised the grand champion carcass hog, with a hanging weight of 162 pounds. It sold for $12 a pound to Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer. 3 View Carroll County grand champion lamb – Version 2 Dakota Walters’ 145-pound grand champion market lamb sold for $24 a pound to Huebner Chevrolet, represented by Josh Cole. 4 View Carroll reserve carcass steer – Version 2 Joey Ocel raised the reserve champion carcass steer, which had a hanging weight of 740 pounds. It sold for a record $6 a pound to Ponderosa Steakhouse, represented by Jim Buxton, manager. 5 View Carroll reserve champion lamb Alexandria Householder raised the reserve champion market lamb, weighing 131, which sold for $18 a pound to Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer. 6 View Carroll County Fair reserve county bred lamb Emmy Days raised the reserve champion Carroll County born and raised market lamb, which sold for $3 to Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer. 7 View Carroll County grand champion hog – Version 2 The 275-pound grand champion market hog, raised by Destiny Higgins, sold for a record $40 a pound to All American Scales, represented by Pat Moody, and Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer. 8 View Carroll grand carcass lamb Ace Portable Restrooms, represented by Austin (left) and Logan Trbovich, paid $21 to buy Hannah Petersen’s grand champion carcass lamb, with a hanging weight of 73 pounds. 9 View Carroll grand carcass steer Jared Lane’s grand champion carcass steer, with a hanging weight of 655 pounds, sold for a record $7 a pound to Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer. 10 View Carroll County grand champion steer Allison Davis’ 1,340-pound grand champion market steer sold for $11.50 a pound, tying the county record. Huebner Chevrolet, represented by Josh Cole, bought the steer. 11 View Carroll reserve county bred hog Dr. Stephen Dowell paid $4.75 a pound for the reserve champion Carroll County born and raised market hog raised by Max Held. Also pictured is Sam Dowell. 12 View Carroll reserve county bred steer Paris-Washington Insurance paid a record $4.25 a pound for Lynden Ferguson’s reserve champion Carroll County born and raised market steer. 13 View Carroll reserve champion carcass hog – Version 2 Mike and Linda Moreland paid $10 a pound for Alexis Snair’s reserve champion carcass hog, with a hanging weight of 193 pounds. 14 View Carroll reserve county bred feeder The reserve champion Carroll County born and raised dairy beef feeder, raised by Alyssa Houyouse, sold for $3.25 a pound to Randall Kiko. 15 View Carroll County reserve champion hog – Version 2 Don’s Custom Meats, represented by (from left) Kara Pontius (holding Reagan Pontius), Don Pontones Jr. (holding Kason), and Don Pontones Sr., paid $10 a pound for Dakota Walters’ 265-pound reserve champion hog. 16 View Carroll reserve champion steer The 1,325-pound reserve champion market steer, raised by Destiny Higgins, sold for a new record $6.55 a pound to Miner’s Tractor Sales, represented by Steve Miner. 17 View Grand champion carcass hog Jadyn Pidgeon raised the grand champion carcass hog, with a hanging weight of 162 pounds. It sold for $12 a pound to Paris-Washington Insurance, represented by Hunter Palmer. 18 View Carroll grand champion county hog – Version 2 The grand champion Carroll County born and raised market hog, raised by Collin Eckard, sold for $5 a pound to Sarchione Ford in Waynesburg, represented by Kurt Stanley and Dustin King. 19 View Carroll grand champion dairy beef feeder Heritage Cooperative, represented by Dale Stryffeler, paid $3.75 a pound for Lynden Ferguson’s 572-pound grand champion dairy beef feeder calf. 20 View Carroll grand county bred lamb Hannah Petersen’s grand champion Carroll County born and raised market lamb sold for $8 to D&J Sales and Service, represented by Don and Jon Jones. 21 View Carroll reserve dairy beef feeder Consumers National Bank, represented by Sarah and Sawyer Grubbs, paid $3 a pound for the 613-pound reserve champion dairy beef feeder raised by Ellie Schafer. 22 View reserve champion carcass lamb The reserve champion carcass lamb, with a hanging weight of 71 pounds, sold for $14 a pound to Don’s Custom Meats, represented by Kelly Pontones, Don Pontones Sr. and Kara Pontius. Makenzie Burgett raised the lamb.