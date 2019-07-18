Foodpreneur Food School targets farmers

COLUMBUS — Foodpreneur School, set to take place Sept. 23 and 30, will prepare entrepreneurs to grow their farm’s reach, and increase sales and profits.

A Foodpreneur is any entrepreneur selling food. The workshop is for producers who have been selling direct for at least two years.

Workshop attendees will learn from industry experts and educators from OSU and participate in hands-on activities.

The workshop will be held at Keller Market House in Lancaster, Ohio.

Space is limited to 30 participants. The cost to attend is $125 or $75 for Ohio Farm Bureau members.

To learn more and apply, visit go.osu.edu/foodschool. The deadline to apply is Aug. 15.